Accused serial killer charged with murder after 64-year-old woman’s body is found

An accused serial killer who is a suspect in six murder cases faced new charges on Friday.

Prosecutors believe Fredrick Scott is responsible for the deaths of John Palmer, David Lenox, Timothy Rice, and Mike Darby on or near the Indian Creek Trail. Another victim, Steven Gibbons, was killed while walking down a city street.

On Friday, Scott was charged with first-degree murder for the death of a woman in Grandview.

Friends said the victim, Karen Harmeyer, built herself a camp in a wooded area off Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Her body was found there inside a tent on July 19.

On that hot July day, friends wound their way behind bushes and trees to check on Harmeyer. Normally she'd immediately greet visitors. On that day, she didn't answer when they called out her name.

“Her feet were outside of the tent,” said Christopher Black, who was friends with Harmeyer. "I'm glad I didn't look in that tent."

The friends called 911.

"I knew something bad happened when they brought out that yellow tape,” Black said.

On Friday, prosecutors announced a grand jury had indicted 22-year-old Scott for Harmeyer's death.

Court documents only reveal she was shot. They don't contain details about possible evidence connecting Scott to her death.

"Why would he go up to her tent and just shoot her?" Black questioned.

Black said he befriended Harmeyer 17 years ago. They moved to the metro together from Georgia after she had lost her job.

“She always had a place to stay if she wanted to," Black said. Instead, he said Harmeyer preferred to live in a tent behind a Grandview church.

As investigators remain tight-lipped about evidence in her murder, Harmeyer’s friends are wondering why a man accused of targeting white men in their late 50's to early 60's possibly changed his pattern and allegedly killed a 64-year-old white woman.

According to court records, DNA evidence linked Scott to John Palmer's death near Lydia and Bannister, as well as Steven Gibbons' death near 67th and Troost. Scott is suspected of shooting three other male victims in similar surprise attacks.

According to court records, one of the men Scott is suspected of killing was a homeless man who was shot near a park shelter along the Indian Creek trail.

Harmeyer’s friends have tried to track down her family members online with no luck.

As of Friday, according to the website for the medical examiner's office, her body still has not been claimed.

