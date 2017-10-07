KC police investigating homicide on Olive Street - KCTV5

KC police investigating homicide on Olive Street

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Officers are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night on Olive Street.

The shooting happened at 10:57 p.m. in the 3800 block of Olive Street. 

When officers arrived, they found the deceased victim inside a house. 

The victim is described as a man in his late 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.