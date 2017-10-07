KC police investigating homicide on Olive Street

Officers are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night on Olive Street.

The shooting happened at 10:57 p.m. in the 3800 block of Olive Street.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased victim inside a house.

The victim is described as a man in his late 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

