Person shot on I-70 near Prospect, drives to QuikTrip in Independence

Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.More >
Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.More >
Comedian Ralphie May has died at 45 years old, according to TMZ.More >
Comedian Ralphie May has died at 45 years old, according to TMZ.More >
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >
Lamonte McIntyre has been in prison for 23 years for a crime he says he didn't commit. Even the victim's mother says he is innocent. Meanwhile, the lead detective is accused of being corrupt and sexually abusive.More >
Lamonte McIntyre has been in prison for 23 years for a crime he says he didn't commit. Even the victim's mother says he is innocent. Meanwhile, the lead detective is accused of being corrupt and sexually abusive.More >
Police are investigating after one person was shot at Independence Ave. and Cleveland Ave.More >
Police are investigating after one person was shot at Independence Ave. and Cleveland Ave.More >
Fredrick Scott, who has been charged in two homicide cases, now faces a third homicide in connection to a Grandview shooting.More >
Fredrick Scott, who has been charged in two homicide cases, now faces a third homicide in connection to a Grandview shooting.More >
A former special agent who looked into Kara Kopetsky's case years ago is weighing in on why he thought murder charges were finally brought against Kylr Yust.More >
A former special agent who looked into Kara Kopetsky's case years ago is weighing in on why he thought murder charges were finally brought against Kylr Yust.More >
Grandview police are investigating after a man was shot in the 15300 block of Fuller Ave.More >
Grandview police are investigating after a man was shot in the 15300 block of Fuller Ave.More >
Kylr Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse.More >
Kylr Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse.More >