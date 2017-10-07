Person shot on I-70 near Prospect, drives to QuikTrip in Indepen - KCTV5

Person shot on I-70 near Prospect, drives to QuikTrip in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after someone was shot on I-70 near Prospect. 

After the person was shot, they drove themselves to a QuikTrip at Highway 40 and Sterling in Independence. 

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.