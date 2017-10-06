Man in prison for 23 years heads to court Thursday as lead detective is accused of corruption

Next week a huge case heads to court.

It concerns Lamonte McIntyre, who has been in prison for 23 years for a crime he says he didn't commit. Even the victim's mother says McIntrye is innocent.

Meanwhile, the lead detective is under fire. He’s accused of being corrupt and sexually abusive.

On Friday, there was a rally to support McIntyre.

One of the people who spoke there was a retired KCKPD Chaplain.

Pastor Rick Behrens stunned the crowd with his personal story about retired detective Roger Golubski.

“I was police chaplain for about six years and my experience with Golubski caused me to believe I should not be chaplain anymore,” said Pastor Behrens.

He said he personally witnessed Golbski's cruel behavior as a detective and he reported it.

“After I made complaints, I was told nothing could be done about his behavior,” Pastor Behrens said.

Golubski has come under fire from retired detectives as they investigate McIntyre's case. They called it sloppy police work, which baffled them. The defense team said to dig deeper and a vendetta could be found.

Golubski sexually abused McIntyre's mother.

She moved to escape him. She's backed in 20 affidavits from other accusers and witnesses.

“This city has some dirty laundry and it's stinking we can no longer ignore the stench from that dirty laundry,” said Minister Terry Brandshaw. “Lamonte needs to be set free immediately!”

McIntyre heads to court next Thursday.

The chief of police who worked with Golubski is now calling for an independent investigation of all the allegations.

Our investigative team has reached out to Detective Golubski; he declined to comment on our reports.

