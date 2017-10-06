Election on Saturday to help determine whether streetcar line expands

An election this weekend that you haven't heard a lot about could be the next step in determining whether Kansas City moves ahead with plans to expand the streetcar line.

Saturday's election is the second step in a three-election process that must be completed before any work on expansion can begin.

Some people like Kiah Green like the idea of taking the streetcar down a further route.

“It’ll bring more traffic in like tourism, and it’ll make it easier to get from point A to point B,” Green said.

The election taking place on Saturday will directly affect those future plans to extend the KC Streetcar south down Main Street.

"What voters will be selecting is seven people to fill the board of directors that will oversee the funding mechanism that will provide the local funding for the streetcar extension down main street,” said David Johnson.

These seven people will serve as Directors for the “Transportation Development District,” a special taxing district that will serve as a major funding mechanism for the streetcar that voters approved in August.

"There are 19 candidates for the seven seats,” said Johnson. “So, it is unusual in that, because you usually have just a couple of candidates to choose from.”

Only those living within the boundaries of the transportation development district can weigh in on tomorrow’s vote. “Which is generally River to 53rd St. and Stateline to Campbell Street,” Johnson explained.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Those eligible to vote need to note that you’ll be voting at a different polling location than usual.

A third and final vote will be required to approve any taxes proposed by the newly elected board. “There's been some suggestion about early 2018,” Johnson said.

Some of the 19 candidates on Saturday's ballot support streetcar expansion and special property tax assessments to pay for it.

Others oppose the extension or have concerns about the proposed project.

