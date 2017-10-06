Kansas City metro school districts have various policies on national anthem for student-athletes

After seeing many professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem in protest, many high school teams are now having discussions with their athletes about pregame ceremonies.

Districts in Kansas City and Raytown both say their athletes are not required to stand for the anthem and won't be disciplined for kneeling.

Kansas City, KS Public Schools left the decision up to individual teams and coaches.

Some schools, including Belton, say their athletes usually aren't on the field for the anthem.

The Missouri State High School Athletics Association says it cannot require students to stand.

They recommend collaboration between coaches, athletes and parents.

Dr. Andrew Jacobs serves as a sports psychologist and author who says young players want to participate in the national discussion.

He says allowing them to do so can create a spirit of collaboration on the team.

"To me, the best way to handle the issue is to have a dialogue with parents and come up with a game plan that not everyone's going to agree with, but they'll agree that this is the best thing as a team," he said. "It's best that the team does things together."

