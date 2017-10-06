Man pleads guilty to rape and is sentenced to 30 years in prison

Omar Lopez-Maldonado has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a rape that happened in 2016 in KC.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Lopez-Maldonado pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and agreed to a 30-year sentence.

According to court records, Kansas City Police went to the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue on a reported rape.

The victim told police she was assaulted at gunpoint.

A co-defendant in the case still has pending charges.

