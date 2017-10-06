Man pleads guilty to rape and is sentenced to 30 years in prison - KCTV5

Man pleads guilty to rape and is sentenced to 30 years in prison

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Omar Lopez-Maldonado's mugshot. Omar Lopez-Maldonado's mugshot.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Omar Lopez-Maldonado has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a rape that happened in 2016 in KC.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Lopez-Maldonado pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and agreed to a 30-year sentence.

According to court records, Kansas City Police went to the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue on a reported rape.

The victim told police she was assaulted at gunpoint.

A co-defendant in the case still has pending charges.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.