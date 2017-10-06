Kansas man in Vegas hears shooting from room below gunman

LAS VEGAS, NV (KWCH) - Floyd Conrade, from Emporia, is in Las Vegas for a work conference happening at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

He was staying directly below the room of the man accused of shooting into the crowd gathered for a country music concert.

Conrade says he arrived in Vegas Sunday night and was in his room when the shooting happened.

"Roughly 10:30 at night, I heard the first volley of shots go off. (I'm) thinking fireworks from the concert that was across the street," he says.

Conrade says he then heard a second round, even louder than the first.

"Then they continue going off, and at that point, I realize those weren't fireworks. It's gunshots," he says.

Conrade says by that time, security was outside his room, telling him to stay inside. He did and listened to the situation unfold on the scanners while sitting feet below where police encountered the shooter.

Copyright KWCH 2017.