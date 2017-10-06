Man charged in two homicides in south Kansas City faces new homicide charge out of Grandview

Fredrick Scott, who has been charged in two homicide cases, now faces a third homicide in connection to a Grandview shooting.

Scott was charged Friday in the fatal shooting of Karen Harmeyer.

The shooting happened in July 2017.

He was charged with two counts of homicide in separates cases in south Kansas City. Those charges are related to the deaths of Steven Gibbons near Bannister and Lydia, as well as John Palmer near 67th and Troost.

Scott's also considered a suspect in three additional homicides near the Indian Creek Trail, but has not been charged.

According to the incident narrative in the police report, an officer was called to the area of 12222 Blue Ridge, just west of I-49, on July 19 on a call about a dead body.

When the officer arrived, he talked to the three people who reported the body.

One of them said that he often checks on Karen Harmeyer, a 64-year-old white woman, but had not seen her in a couple of weeks.

The man said that Karen lived in the woods behind the church. He and the two other people had come to check on her, but did not enter the campsite there when they saw a pair of legs sticking out of the tent.

That was when they called the police.

The officer then entered the campsite, which appeared to have been set up there for a long time, and saw evidence that the body was decaying when he looked inside the tent.

At that time, medical examiners said they "did not see any trauma on the body" and that they could not find any identifying documents on the body.

Grandview investigators have not released Scott's motive or information on what lead to the murder charge.

Harmeyer's body is listed as "unclaimed" at the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office.

KCTV5 News is working to find out more information about the case.

