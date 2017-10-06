After homicide charges announced, Jackson County drops 2016 vehicle burning charge against Kylr Yust

Jackson County has dropped a pending felony case against Kylr Yust after Cass County announced homicide charges for him on Thursday.

Yust was charged in Jackson County last year with knowingly burning a vehicle in connection to the Jessica Runions case.

“The prosecutors in Jackson and Cass have agreed that we could best pursue justice by working together on this case,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. “My office will work with Cass County in a joint commitment to the pursuit of justice for the victims in this case.”

Yust was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the cases of Runions and Kara Kopetsky.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, the Runions family supports the decision.

He's being held on a $1 million bond.

