4th teen announces plans to run for governor in Kansas

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The Hutchinson News reports that 17-year-old Dominic Scavuzzo, of Leawood, appointed his father as his campaign treasurer Wednesday.
HUTCHINSON, KS (KCTV) -

A fourth teenager is running for governor in Kansas, entering an already crowded field of more than a dozen candidates.

The Hutchinson News reports that 17-year-old Dominic Scavuzzo, of Leawood, appointed his father as his campaign treasurer Wednesday. The senior at an all-boy Jesuit school in Kansas City, Missouri, says the race is a "good opportunity" to gain experience.

Kansas doesn't set any qualifications to run for governor, including any age restrictions. Teens from suburban Kansas City and Wichita already have announced plans to run in 2018. Scavuzzo and two other teen candidates are Republicans; the other is a Democrat.

Friends University political science professor Russell Fox says the teens won't have the money to run effective campaigns and described their candidacies as a "stunt."

