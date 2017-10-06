Man wounded in leg after being shot in Warrensburg - KCTV5

Man wounded in leg after being shot in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -

Warrensburg police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of East Market Street. 

A man in his 20s was found shot in the leg just after 9 a.m. on Friday. 

The injury is believed to be non-life threatening, according to police. 

It is not an active shooter situation. 

