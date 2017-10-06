Chiefs Kingdom raises record donation for Ronald McDonald House on Red Friday

On Friday, Sept. 15, more than $336,000 was raised through Chiefs Kingdom flag sales throughout the greater Kansas City area. (KCTV5)

The Chiefs and the Kansas City community raised more than $378,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City during Red Friday and the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle at the home opener on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The total amount raised marks a single-day record for Red Friday fundraising in the event’s 26-year history, surpassing the previous record of $254,000 set in 2016.

Between 2016 and 2017, Red Friday has raised over $500,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. Following Red Friday, an additional $42,125 was raised for RMHC-KC through the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle at the Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The 2017 Red Friday results are nothing short of astounding. We are profoundly grateful for the generosity and support of Chiefs Kingdom,” RMHC-KC CEO Tami Greenberg said. “This year, RMHC-KC will keep over 7,000 families close to their sick children, during some of the most important days of their lives. Red Friday is not only a day of celebration across our community, it’s also a day when all of Kansas City comes together to support families in need.”

For the fourth year in a row, the Chiefs sold commemorative Chiefs Kingdom flags for Red Friday. A suggested donation of $5 was encouraged for fans wishing to obtain the limited-edition flag. Tens of thousands of flags were available at more than 130 locations including all Kansas City and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants.

Through a partnership with McDonald’s, all of the net proceeds from 2017’s flag sales go to assisting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City as they reduce the burden of childhood illness on children and their families by providing a “home away from home” while the children are receiving medical care in Kansas City-area hospitals.

“We are thrilled to announce that for our 26th year of Red Friday, Chiefs Kingdom has helped deliver another record-breaking donation that benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “On behalf of the Hunt family and the Chiefs organization, I want to thank Chiefs fans and the entire Kansas City community for coming together on Red Friday to positively impact local youth and their families.”

Red Friday honors the long-standing tradition of selling team-themed publications around the city to raise money for local charities started by Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt and the Chiefs Red Coaters.

Since the inception of Red Friday, newspaper, magazine and flag sales have raised over $1.5 million for local charities, with an emphasis on assisting youth in need.

