Soggy conditions continue through the weekend in Kansas City area

A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. on Saturday for northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. (KCTV5)

A trend of mild temperatures and scattered showers has settled over the Kansas City area and it looks like it will stay through the weekend.

Light rain fell throughout the metro early Friday and scattered showers stuck around through the morning commute.

Rain is expected to taper off during the afternoon and into the evening, keeping highs in the middle 70s.

As the evening continues, showers are expected to redevelop with some producing heavy rains. Storms are expected to continue into Saturday morning.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says severe weather is not expected but some rumbles of thunder are possible, along with some gusty winds.

“We’ll dry out through Saturday morning and will still have to battle some clouds during the afternoon, but sunny skies on Sunday will be our reward for getting through a wet stretch,” Williams said.

Rain totals are expected to be around two inches for the Kansas City area with higher amounts, closer to three and four inches, possible for areas northwest of the metro.

