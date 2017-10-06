Soggy conditions continue through the weekend in Kansas City area

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >
The National Football League is reviewing all aspects of an incident that took place between a Washington Redskin’s player and a Kansas City Chiefs fan during Monday night’s matchup, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.More >
The National Football League is reviewing all aspects of an incident that took place between a Washington Redskin’s player and a Kansas City Chiefs fan during Monday night’s matchup, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.More >
Kylr Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse.More >
Kylr Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse.More >
In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, many people are asking, "What can I do to help prevent this kind of thing from happening again?" One man from Phoenix has an answer of his own.More >
In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre, many people are asking, "What can I do to help prevent this kind of thing from happening again?" One man from Phoenix has an answer of his own.More >
A man was rushed to a Kansas City area hospital early Friday morning after being shot at a hotel near Kansas City International Airport. The shooting happened at the Plaza Hotel, located at 11828 NW Plaza Circle.More >
A man was rushed to a Kansas City area hospital early Friday morning after being shot at a hotel near Kansas City International Airport. The shooting happened at the Plaza Hotel, located at 11828 NW Plaza Circle.More >
A 24-year-old Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her repeatedly kicking a small dog inside an apartment elevator.More >
A 24-year-old Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her repeatedly kicking a small dog inside an apartment elevator.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart.More >
A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart.More >
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >