Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Raytown

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening.

The man was hit at about 9:07 p.m. in the 9300 block of Gregory Boulevard.

Police say Reginald Early, 67, of Raytown, MO, was trying to cross Gregory Boulevard when he was hit by the vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old man.

Early was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police do not believe that speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Sheets at (816) 737-6112.

