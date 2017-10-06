Man in serious condition after shooting at hotel near KCI - KCTV5

Man in serious condition after shooting at hotel near KCI

The shooting happened at the Plaza Hotel, located at 11828 NW Plaza Circle. (KCTV5) The shooting happened at the Plaza Hotel, located at 11828 NW Plaza Circle. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO

A man was rushed to a Kansas City area hospital early Friday morning after being shot at a hotel near Kansas City International Airport.

The shooting happened at about 2:47 a.m. at the Plaza Hotel, located at 11828 NW Plaza Circle.

Police say one man was shot and is in serious condition.

Officers have not said if the man was shot inside the hotel.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Hotel officials say there is no threat of danger to anyone staying at the hotel.

This is a developing Story. Refresh this page for updates.

