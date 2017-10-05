Kansas City security guards thanked for saving dog that was starving

Usually the job of security guards is to keep out intruders.

But on Thursday night, some Honeywell guards are getting a big thank you for welcoming one and making sure he stayed.

Last month, two security guards spotted something truly unsettling at the vacant Federal Complex at Bannister and Troost - a dog that was starving to death.

“He was a skeleton with skin wrapped around it," said Jeanie Sparks, the sister of the dog's owner. "It scared me.”

The dog, named Pudgy, is less skinny now thanks to those guards.

“The dog wouldn’t come to them, so they went out and they bought some dog food and they started feeding it and trying to get it to come to them so they could see if it had an owner," said Shawn Geib, Honeywell Director of Security.

The Honeywell guards have 300 acres to patrol, yet they saw Pudgy and by the time they saw him, he had been gone for more than a month.

After three days of filling his food and water bowls, they thought to search Facebook.

There, they found the answer - and Pudgy's family.

"I cried a lot, but I never lost hope," Sparks said.

The guards got a big thanks in the company newsletter, but more important was to know that Pudgy is back home - and getting closer each day to how his name once described him.

“They kept him alive and they got a hold of us so I’m real thankful to these people," Sparks said. "I cant thank them enough.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.