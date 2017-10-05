Yust charged with 2 counts of murder in connection to Kopetsky, Runions deaths

Kylr Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse with connection to the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

The charges come out of Cass County.

Witnesses told investigators that Yust was the last person to be seen with Runions before she disappeared.

He’s also connected to Kara Kopetsky who also went missing a decade before Runions.

Both women’s remains were found in a Cass County field.

Full court documents: