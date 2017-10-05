Yust charged with 2 counts of murder in connection to Kopetsky, - KCTV5

Yust charged with 2 counts of murder in connection to Kopetsky, Runions deaths

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Cass County) (Cass County)
CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Kylr Yust has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse with connection to the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. 

The charges come out of Cass County. 

Witnesses told investigators that Yust was the last person to be seen with Runions before she disappeared.

He’s also connected to Kara Kopetsky who also went missing a decade before Runions.

Both women’s remains were found in a Cass County field. 

Full court documents: 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.