City studying available options for potential downtown stadium for Royals

It's a discussion that's back on the radar - a downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals?

The Royals' lease at Kauffman Stadium is up in 2030.

With open space quickly disappearing downtown, the city is now involved in a study to make sure there would be some options available in case a downtown baseball stadium was to materialize in the future.

“The city has been involved in this conversation since at least 2015," City Manager Troy Schulte said. "It’s nothing new. It’s been an on-going and it’ll be a continuing project for a number of years. Our first priority right now is KCI.”

The study has determined four spots for where a baseball stadium could be - 8th and Main, East Village, the North Loop, and 13th and Main. Though according to Schulte, it’s not likely that last location will work.

VOTE: The @Royals lease at The K is up in 2030. Would you like to see the stadium stay at The K? Or have a stadium downtown? @KCTV5 — Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) October 5, 2017

For the Royals, they said they'll cross the bridge when it's time.

“We have no plans to be anywhere else for the foreseeable future," said Royals spokesperson Toby Cook. "But when 2030 rolls around and we get closer to it, no one really knows what the landscape is going to be both here and at the Truman Sports Complex and downtown.”

Schulte said $120,000 - $40,000 of which was contributed by the city - has been spent on the study.

