KCPD investigate after man's body found inside home

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City have started an investigation after a man's body was found inside a home on Thursday.

The body was found just after noon when officers responded to an ambulance call in the 200 block of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

When they arrived they found a white man down inside the home.

Fire crews also responded to the scene and declared the man dead.

Officials have not said how the man died.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

