Edgemoor releases rendering for single-terminal KCI

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC released their first rendering for a single-terminal design at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday.

City council members approved Edgemoor on Sept. 21 in a 10-2 vote.

Following the vote, Kansas City Mayor Sly James said it was time to move forward to Nov. 7, when a vote will be held. 

Edgemoor will begin to build its design team in the next 90-120 days.

Geoffrey Stricker of Edgemoor said the firm is committed to what they proposed. 

"It's in our DNA to do the types of things that we said we'd do," he said. "We as a company have been around for over 100 years because we do the right thing with our clients number one. Number two, it's going to be contractually part of the MOU and the long term agreement so our feet will be held to the fire  - to make sure we do it with that we're going to do."

