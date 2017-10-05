Man arrested months after Gardner-Edgerton High School vandalized

Vandals broke into the school around Feb. 26, and made a mess of the place, but police say they must've not known they were on camera. (KCTV5)

Police officials in Gardner, KS say one of the suspects accused of vandalizing Gardner-Edgerton High School in February.

Officials say a man was arrested in Taney County, MO, in connection with the vandalism.

Police are attempting to extradite the suspect.

Several other suspects are still sought in connection with the case.

High school staff spent much of the next day cleaning the extensive damage from the vandalism.

Video from inside the school that caught the vandals in action shows three young men walking the hallways slowly, holding flashlights as they try to pry open the doors. The damage was so bad school officials were forced to cancel classes Monday so they can get everything cleaned up and repaired.

