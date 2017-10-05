KC man, 23, faces charges in fatal shooting at Troost Market

Dante Oliver, 23, of Kansas City, MO, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his actions in the shooting. (KCTV5)

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges Thursday in connection with September's deadly shooting at Troost Market.

Dante Oliver, 23, of Kansas City, MO, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his actions in the shooting and killing 23-year-old Andrew Holmes in the market parking lot on Sept. 13.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the Troost Market, 3001 Troost Avenue, on reports of gunshots. They found Holmes unresponsive in the parking lot near gas pumps. He later died of his injuries.

Surveillance video from Troost Market showed a white four-door sedan, with damage on the left fender, parked in the parking lot at the gas pumps. The video showed a passenger in the vehicle exit carrying a handgun in his right hand. He then fires the weapon toward the victim, who is sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle. The shooter then flees on foot.

A witness was coming to Troost Market to meet the victim. When she pulled into the parking lot she saw the suspect in a white t-shirt and jeans shooting at the victim's vehicle. She then followed the shooter, as he walked away. She continued until he displayed his handgun by lifting his shirt and showing it in his waistband.

Oliver told police he was driving the white vehicle the night of the fatal shooting and he later picked up the suspect and took him home.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond for Oliver.

