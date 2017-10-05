Curtis Ayers sentenced to additional prison time for murder of KCK detective

More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart.More >
A New Jersey man has been jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart.More >
The National Football League is reviewing all aspects of an incident that took place between a Washington Redskin’s player and a Kansas City Chiefs fan during Monday night’s matchup, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.More >
The National Football League is reviewing all aspects of an incident that took place between a Washington Redskin’s player and a Kansas City Chiefs fan during Monday night’s matchup, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
Some of the people injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history didn't initially realize they had been shot, a hospital official said.More >
Some of the people injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history didn't initially realize they had been shot, a hospital official said.More >
A Phoenix-area lawyer said Wednesday he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a middle-of-the night encounter with an intruder at the family's get-away and future retirement home in eastern Arizona.More >
A Phoenix-area lawyer said Wednesday he was on the phone with his wife when she was killed during a middle-of-the night encounter with an intruder at the family's get-away and future retirement home in eastern Arizona.More >
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information:...More >
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information: his gambling habits.More >