Curtis Ayers sentenced to 19 years, 5 months for charges connected to KCK detective's death

A man serving a life sentence for killing a Kansas City, KS police detective was handed another sentence on Thursday.

Curtis Ayers, who was facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in connection to the murder of KCK Detective Brad Lancaster, was sentenced to 233 months in prison. The judge sentenced Ayers to 233 months for the aggravated robbery charge and 32 months for the aggravated burglary charge. The charges will run at the same time.

The sentence, which totals 19 years and five months, will run consecutively to his current life sentence for the murder of the detective.

Ayers pleaded guilty earlier in the year to capital murder in KCK Police Detective Brad Lancaster's killing. He pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder and nine other counts.

The judge in the case ordered Ayers to receive life without the possibility of parole, something Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman said the Lancaster family wanted.

"If we could resolve this and put everything to bed with a sentence where he doesn't ever get out of prison, lets do that," Gorman said.

Lancaster was shot in May of 2016 after assisting officers at Hollywood Casino. Ayres then stole Lancaster's car and multiple other vehicles, sending police from both sides of the state line on a chase.

Ayres was eventually stopped after being shot by a Kansas City police officer.

