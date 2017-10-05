Report: NFL to review interactions between Terrelle Pryor, Chiefs fan

The incident was caught on video and shows Pryor shouting obscenities at a fan and flipping his middle finger toward the fan after the fan shouts “f--- you,” at the receiver. (AP)

The National Football League is reviewing all aspects of an incident that took place between a Washington Redskin’s player and a Kansas City Chiefs fan during Monday night’s matchup, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said in an Instagram post that he was called the N-word by a Chiefs fan, which prompted him to swear at the fan as he left the field following the game in Kansas City.

The incident was caught on video and shows Pryor shouting obscenities at a fan and flipping his middle finger toward the fan after the fan shouts “f--- you,” at the receiver.

In the video, Pryor is shown being restrained by a Redskins coach before continuing toward the locker room.

In his statement on Instagram, Pryor wrote that during the game he was called the N-word “several times, to the point where an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game, from the second quarter on.”

Pryor added that the incident is why players are protesting the countries national anthem before games.

The Redskins receiver stood during the anthem, as part of a team decision, said that after hearing someone call him these things, “Me flicking the person off is more deserving.”

Per Schefter’s report, a league spokesman confirmed that the NFL would review all aspects of the incident, including what took place in the stands.

Pryor finished the post by saying, "I do apologize to my teammates and the organization, but at some point, you keep calling us The N word .. we going to start acting up. #straightlikethat."

