Man who filmed confrontation between Chiefs fan, Redskins player: No racial slurs after the game

The incident was caught on video and shows Pryor shouting obscenities at a fan and flipping his middle finger toward the fan after the fan shouts “f--- you,” at the receiver. (AP)

The National Football League is reviewing all aspects of an incident that took place between a Washington Redskin’s player and a Kansas City Chiefs fan during Monday night’s matchup, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said in an Instagram post that he was called the N-word by a Chiefs fan, which prompted him to swear at the fan as he left the field following the game in Kansas City.

The incident was caught on video and shows Pryor shouting obscenities at a fan and flipping his middle finger toward the fan after the fan shouts “f--- you,” at the receiver.

In the video, Pryor is shown being restrained by a Redskins coach before continuing toward the locker room:

Credit: TMZ Sports

In his statement on Instagram, Pryor wrote that during the game he was called the N-word “several times, to the point where an NFL employee had to step to me and stand by me the whole game, from the second quarter on.”

Pryor added that the incident is why players are protesting the countries national anthem before games.

The Redskins receiver stood during the anthem, as part of a team decision, said that after hearing someone call him these things, “Me flicking the person off is more deserving.”

Per Schefter’s report, a league spokesman confirmed that the NFL would review all aspects of the incident, including what took place in the stands.

Pryor finished the post by saying, "I do apologize to my teammates and the organization, but at some point, you keep calling us The N word .. we going to start acting up. #straightlikethat."

ESPN also reports that according to league spokesman Joe Lockhart, if the NFL is able to identify the person who allegedly shouted the racial slur at Pryor, they will ban that fan from futures games.

-------

Were racial slurs thrown out by a Chiefs fan?

One local man says he has proof it didn’t happen - at least after the game.

Matthew Cooper caught the commotion on camera but tells KCTV5 a different story about the player-fan exchange.

“The fan says, 'go buy yourself another chain you little (explicit)' is what started the whole confrontation. He turned around flipped him off and said 'f-you.'"

Cooper says he never heard the 'n-word' but says fans did yell insulting comments.

Cooper says he’s disappointed that some Chiefs fans are being labeled as racist.

“I’ve heard people taking trash but that’s common but never that derogatory," he said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.