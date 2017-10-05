Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through KCMO - KCTV5

Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The chase ended at about 8:52 a.m. when the suspect was arrested near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City arrested one person after a police chase wound through the city on Thursday morning.

The chase began at about 8:35 a.m. after officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a wanted person in the area of 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped off and a chase began.

The chase ended at about 8:52 a.m. when the suspect was arrested near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Police did not say why the suspect was wanted.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

