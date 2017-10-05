UMKC law students help Dreamers re-apply for DACA protection as Thursday deadline looms

Congress has only six months to find a permanent solution. If they don’t, work permits could expire and that means people could be deported. (AP)

Thursday is an important deadline for Dreamers across the country.

Undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children must re-apply for DACA protection if they wish to remain in the country.

To help those re-applying, law students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City are helping some through the process.

There are about 30 students at UMKC with DACA status.

While politicians are working on a solution in Washington, people are allowed to apply to renew their DACA status, which would provide temporary relief.

But, the application is strict.

For example, if a student says they live at “East 4th Street” and in one part of the application spells out east, and the other just write “E” they would be rejected.

The law students at UMKC are looking at those specifics, having a keen eye for detail to make sure all of the applications get approved.

"If the applications are not prepared completely and accurately, they don't return them,” said Barb Glesner Fines, Interim Dean at UMKC School of Law. “It's not like the IRS and they send you a note saying, you made a math mistake, send us more money. If they make a mistake on these applications they are simply out of luck."

The university says they are willing to help anyone who needs to re-apply, not just students.

