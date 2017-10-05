Police say missing Merriam man found and safe - KCTV5

Police say missing Merriam man found and safe

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Police said Thursday morning at about 6:30 a.m. That Michael Gloyd, 68, was found and is safe. (Merriam PD) Police said Thursday morning at about 6:30 a.m. That Michael Gloyd, 68, was found and is safe. (Merriam PD)
MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Merriam say they have found a man who went missing on Wednesday.

Police said Thursday morning at about 6:30 a.m. That Michael Gloyd, 68, was found and is safe.

Gloyd was reported missing Wednesday evening after his wife said she returned to a hotel where they were staying and he was gone. She said Gloyd has a heart condition and did not have his medication with him.

