Police say missing Merriam man found and safe

Police in Merriam say they have found a man who went missing on Wednesday.

Police said Thursday morning at about 6:30 a.m. That Michael Gloyd, 68, was found and is safe.

Gloyd was reported missing Wednesday evening after his wife said she returned to a hotel where they were staying and he was gone. She said Gloyd has a heart condition and did not have his medication with him.

