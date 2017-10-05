Authorities search for missing Merriam man

Police say Michael Gloyd, 68, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. at a hotel in the 6400 block of Frontage Road. (Merriam PD)

Authorities in Merriam are searching for a man who went missing on Wednesday.

Police say Michael Gloyd, 68, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. at a hotel in the 6400 block of Frontage Road.

Gloyd's wife says she had been gone all day and when she returned he was gone. She says Gloyd has a heart condition and does not have his medication with him.

Police say Gloyd does not have a car and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Gloyd or his location is asked to call the Merriam Police Department (913) 782-0720.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.