Multiple people hospitalized as fire burns at KCMO apartment complex

A fire at a Kansas City apartment complex sent multiple people to the hospital late Wednesday evening.

The flames started before midnight at Quality Hill Towers, located at 9th and Jefferson Streets.

Fire officials evacuated the residents of the apartments. They say multiple people were taken to an area hospital but did not say exactly how many were transported or how severe their injuries are.

Officials say the fire started in a corner apartment but do not know what caused the flames.

Bill Lewis lives in one of the evacuated the apartments. He says he was awoken by his fire alarm.

It was the first time I've ever been in a building where I've left where you could actually see and smell smoke," Lewis said. "So that was a surprise. If you haven't experience that, it wakes you up, even at midnight."

Lewis says fire officials were able to reach the apartments within the first ten minutes of fire alarms sounding.

"I think it was prompt. I'm a fairly good judge of time and I would say the first sirens were coming over the hill within ten minutes of the first alarm," he said.

