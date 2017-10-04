Bartender recalls aftermath of Las Vegas shooting

More survivors are coming forward to tell their terrifying stories from the Las Vegas shooting.

Angela Todd was a bartending the VIP tent on day three of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Her and co-workers were ready for the crowds but had no idea what would happen that night instead.

"We didn't think it would be that horrifying," Todd said. "You just heard this pop pop pop and bang."

Todd says it sounded like a war zone as she scrambled to take cover from a gunman shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

She took cover and recorded a video saying goodbye to her daughters.

She remembers jumping over bodies as she ran away, but escaped unharmed.

"It hurt me because I couldn't turn around and help anybody," she said. "It was almost you either have to go or if you stay you die."

