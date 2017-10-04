FBI investigating robbery at Kansas City County Club Bank

The FBI is looking for a man they say robbed the Country Club Bank at 4343 Belleview Avenue in Kansas City.

He's 6'0 and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He displayed a weapon and was last seen fleeing west on 43rd Street.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

