No officers hurt after stolen vehicle strikes Kansas City patrol vehicle

A driver of a stolen vehicle is in custody after it struck two vehicles, including a Kansas City police patrol vehicle.

Kansas City police attempted to stop the driver of a stolen car around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Linwood Boulevard and The Paseo.

The driver of the stolen car sped off and struck another vehicle and then struck a police car.

No police officers were injured.

At least one ambulance was ordered for the other drivers, but it is not known if they were injured.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.