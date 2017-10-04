No officers hurt after stolen vehicle strikes Kansas City patrol - KCTV5

No officers hurt after stolen vehicle strikes Kansas City patrol vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A driver of a stolen vehicle is in custody after it struck two vehicles, including a Kansas City police patrol vehicle. 

Kansas City police attempted to stop the driver of a stolen car around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Linwood Boulevard and The Paseo. 

The driver of the stolen car sped off and struck another vehicle and then struck a police car.  

No police officers were injured.  

At least one ambulance was ordered for the other drivers, but it is not known if they were injured. 

