Lee's Summit police ask for help in solving hit-and-run accident

The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for help in solving a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

The woman was walking along a road in the area of NE Lakewood Way south of 40 Highway when she was struck by a vehicle.

The force of the vehicle threw her to the shoulder.

Police say a broken headlight and car fragments were recovered from the scene of the crash.

The incident happened between 6:50 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.

