Wanted: Darwin Thomas

Darwin Thomas is a registered sex offender in Jackson County for sexual abuse.

The original sex offense happened in 1998 in Arkansas and involved a 13-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of Truman Road and Campbell Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Thomas is currently wanted on a Missouri probation violation warrant issued by Missouri Probation & Parole for forgery of checks.

