Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for killing dad in front of young son

A Jackson County judge has sentenced Dontae Jefferson to life in prison without parole for his 2014 shooting of a boy and the murder of the boy's father at a gas station.

In addition, the judge also added a second life sentence to run consecutive to the life without parole.

The judge sentenced Jefferson, to life without parole for first-degree murder, a life sentence for armed criminal action to run concurrent to the first sentence, a life sentence for the unlawful use of a weapon conviction to run consecutive to the first sentence, and life for the second armed criminal action conviction to run concurrent to the first sentence and seven years in prison for endangering the welfare of a child to run concurrent to the first sentence.

In August, the jury returned guilty verdicts for the 30-year-old.

Jefferson was accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding his then-10-year-old son in April 2014 as they sat in a vehicle at a gas station near 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

