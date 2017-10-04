Spring Hill students, police officers celebrate National Walk to School Day

The national event happens only once a year, but organizers hope kids enjoyed the walk and will do it again on their own. (KCTV5)

The national movement is meant to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. (KCTV5)

It may have been a wet walk but 70 students in the Spring Hill School District didn't mind as they took part in National Walk to School Day.

“My daughter is in first grade and she's never walked to school before,” parent Adam Moore said.

And that was the case for several other students on Wednesday as they walked to Spring Hill Elementary School, ponchos and jackets in hand.

Spring Hill Police Chief Richard Mann joined kids as they walked to school, making sure they felt safe.

The national movement is meant to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

“Kind of ingraining the importance of recreation and walking and exercise and nutrition and those types of things into them at a young age,” said Brian Peel, of the Spring Hill Recreation Commission.

Wednesday's walk was open to everyone and some teachers and parents joined students as they walked to school. One dad says sometimes even parents need encouragement to stay active.

“I could definitely use a little help, sometimes getting up and moving in the mornings, so yes I like it too,” Moore said.

The national event happens only once a year, but organizers hope kids enjoyed the walk and will do it again on their own.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.