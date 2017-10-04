Student hurt after smart phone catches fire on school bus in Ind - KCTV5

Student hurt after smart phone catches fire on school bus in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Officials say a student onboard the bus dropped the cell phone onto the floor. When it hit the floor it began to smoke. (City of Independence) Officials say a student onboard the bus dropped the cell phone onto the floor. When it hit the floor it began to smoke. (City of Independence)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Officials in Independence say a student was as injured Wednesday morning after a smart phone burst into flames on a school bus.

The incident happened before 7:50 a.m. while the bus was near E Pacific Avenue and Hunter.

Officials say a student onboard the bus dropped the cell phone onto the floor. When it hit the floor it began to smoke.

The school bus driver quickly pulled over and helped students evacuate as smoke filled the bus.

During the evacuation, another student stomped on the phone to try and put it out. The phone broke in two and caused the fire to get worse. The student then tried to pick up the phone and suffered minor burns on their hands.

Officials say the bus was on its way to Benton Elementary School.

The evacuated students were later picked up and taken to school.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.