Student hurt after smart phone catches fire on school bus in Independence

Officials in Independence say a student was as injured Wednesday morning after a smart phone burst into flames on a school bus.

The incident happened before 7:50 a.m. while the bus was near E Pacific Avenue and Hunter.

Officials say a student onboard the bus dropped the cell phone onto the floor. When it hit the floor it began to smoke.

The school bus driver quickly pulled over and helped students evacuate as smoke filled the bus.

During the evacuation, another student stomped on the phone to try and put it out. The phone broke in two and caused the fire to get worse. The student then tried to pick up the phone and suffered minor burns on their hands.

Officials say the bus was on its way to Benton Elementary School.

The evacuated students were later picked up and taken to school.

