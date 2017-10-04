Man, woman injured after shooting near 67th, Askew - KCTV5

Man, woman injured after shooting near 67th, Askew

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Police do not know why the man and woman were shot. They say the woman has non-life threatening injuries. (KCTV5) Police do not know why the man and woman were shot. They say the woman has non-life threatening injuries. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is in critical condition and a woman has also been hurt after a shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the 6700 block of Askew Avenue.

Police do not know why the man and woman were shot. They say the woman has non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say another man was involved in the shooting but did not say if he was the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.