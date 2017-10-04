Man, woman injured after shooting near 67th, Askew

Police do not know why the man and woman were shot. They say the woman has non-life threatening injuries. (KCTV5)

A man is in critical condition and a woman has also been hurt after a shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the 6700 block of Askew Avenue.

Police do not know why the man and woman were shot. They say the woman has non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say another man was involved in the shooting but did not say if he was the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

