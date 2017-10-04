2 flown to hospital after head-on crash in Ray County

Authorities say a 2001 GMC 3500 was driving west when it crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Jeep Wrangler that was driving east. (AP)

A head-on crash sent two people to the hospital in a helicopter on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. on Missouri-210 Highway, west of Missouri Route EE.

Authorities say a 2001 GMC 3500 was driving west when it crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Jeep Wrangler that was driving east.

The driver of the GMC, a 57-year-old Kansas City, MO, man and the driver of the Jeep, a 50-year-old Waverly, MO, man were flown to an area hospital. Both are suffering from serious injuries.

Authorities say both men were wearing their seat belts. They do not know what caused the driver of the GMC to cross the center line.

