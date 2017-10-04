Police chase suspect across state lines after woman cut with knife in Shawnee

When officers arrived at the scene of the cutting, the victim told them that the suspects left the area in a silver Jeep Compass. (KCTV5)

Authorities in the Kansas City chased a suspect across state lines early Wednesday morning after a woman was reportedly cut with a knife.

The police chase started at about 3:10 a.m. in the 12000 block of W 58th Place in Shawnee, KS.

When officers arrived at the scene of the cutting, the victim told them that the suspects left the area in a silver Jeep Compass.

Police saw the vehicle and started following the suspects.

The driver leg police onto northbound Interstate 35 and into Kansas City, MO.

After a nearly 20 minute pursuit, the chase ended near 54th Terrace and Noland Road in east Kansas City.

The suspects were arrested.

Officers say the woman cut by the suspects sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

