Man charged after cutting woman with knife in Shawnee, fleeing police

When officers arrived at the scene of the cutting, the victim told them that the suspects left the area in a silver Jeep Compass. (KCTV5)

Ramiro Guzman, 26, of Kansas City, MO, has been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and fleeing law enforcement. (Johnson County)

A judge in Johnson County, KS, has brought charges against a man who police say cut a woman with a knife before leading officers on a chase across state lines.

Ramiro Guzman, 26, of Kansas City, MO, has been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and fleeing law enforcement. Both are felonies.

Authorities in the Kansas City chased Guzman across state lines early Wednesday morning after he reportedly cut a woman with a knife.

The police chase started at about 3:10 a.m. in the 12000 block of W 58th Place in Shawnee, KS.

When officers arrived at the scene of the cutting, the woman told them that Guzman left the area in a silver Jeep Compass.

Police saw the vehicle and started following it.

Guzman led police onto northbound Interstate 35 and into Kansas City, MO.

After a nearly 20 minute pursuit, the chase ended near 54th Terrace and Noland Road in east Kansas City. Guzman was arrested.

Officers say the woman cut sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.