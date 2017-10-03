Police counselor talks impact of mass shootings on law enforcement officers

The shooting in Las Vegas has been a traumatic experience for everyone involved, but for law enforcement, there are additional factors making the mass shooting a tough situation emotionally.

Kay White counsels officers with more than a dozen agencies in the Kansas City metro area.

She says what happened Sunday night in Las Vegas has made an impact with officers there and in Kansas City.

“They really care," White said. "Officers run to the threat, not away from it, and when they can’t find it, it can be very disconcerting. And there’s a lot of after-action that they do with themselves to say the 'what-if's and 'if-only's and “I-should-have's."

Six police officers from Kansas City were at the Las Vegas concert that was targeted by the gunman.

They likely went quickly into cop mode, she says, but without the resources they have on their home turf.

Then there are those who weren’t here, but were previously involved in an active shooter situation – who are faced with troubling dormant emotions resurfacing.

White has already seen one officer for that reason.

“And again, he put himself viscerally back in that space as he heard what was happening in Vegas," she said.

