Former Marine recounts efforts to help Kansas City man after he was shot

A man who served the United States as a Marine says he didn't think twice about helping a man who was shot while walking along a Kansas City street.

Police have been looking for the shooter of Derell Simmons since he was killed Aug. 31.

Clayton Butt was standing on his porch when he heard the gunfire that night.

"Six shots - as fast as you could squeeze them off with a pistol," he said. "It was loud very, very loud. That car he was hiding behind was just shredded. The glass was gone. there were holes in the doors the size of quarters."

Just down the street from his home, Butt says he saw Simmons on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

"That's when I ran in the house and told my family to call 911," Butt said. "I grabbed an old T-shirt. I wrapped him up as tight as I could to get a tourniquet on there. Whatever I could do."

Simmons was walking his dog in the 9800 block of Newton when he was killed.

The Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline is asking for tips in the case.

There is up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

