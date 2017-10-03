Former KU players Marcus and Markieff Morris acquitted of assault

Two are dead following a fatal wreck in Kansas City, KS. The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. The area is just east of I-435 and west of Providence Medical Center. Police say it started as a pursuit. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Two are dead following a fatal wreck in Kansas City, KS. The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. The area is just east of I-435 and west of Providence Medical Center. Police say it started as a pursuit. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >
A Miami County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Overland Park.More >
A Miami County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Overland Park.More >
Kansas State marching band members were forced to stop playing the "Wabash Cannonball" before the Wildcats took on Baylor because the pregame tradition had become the background music to an obscene chant.More >
Kansas State marching band members were forced to stop playing the "Wabash Cannonball" before the Wildcats took on Baylor because the pregame tradition had become the background music to an obscene chant.More >
Those were the texts Joseph Lambourne received from his wife, Jan, who was one of the victims critically injured in the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and 527 injured.More >
Those were the texts Joseph Lambourne received from his wife, Jan, who was one of the victims critically injured in the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and 527 injured.More >
Fifty-nine people were killed and at least 527 were hurt Sunday night when Stephen Paddock rained gunfire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.More >
Fifty-nine people were killed and at least 527 were hurt Sunday night when Stephen Paddock rained gunfire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.More >
Police say a 12-year-old was stabbed by a family member on Tuesday.More >
Police say a 12-year-old was stabbed by a family member on Tuesday.More >
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two "bump-stocks" that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.More >
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two "bump-stocks" that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.More >