Mom alleges St. Joseph district allowed daughter's bullying

The mother of a St. Joseph public school student says in in a lawsuit that the district did not help her daughter when she was being bullied by classmates.

Frances Keitz contends the bullying included death threats and physical and verbal abuse against her daughter, who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Kansas City Star reports Keitz alleges students at Skaith Elementary School pulled her daughter's hair around her throat to choke her, told her to hang herself, threatened to kill her and kicked her in the head.

Keitz says she repeatedly asked district administrators to protect her daughter but they did nothing.

The alleged abuse occurred during the 2015-16 school year.

Superintendent Robert Newhart said the district doesn't respond to pending litigation.

