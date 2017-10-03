Chiefs, NFL's only unbeaten team, continue to be clutch in second half

The Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL's lone undefeated team, continue to win and perform the best when it matters most - the fourth quarter.

It's just the fourth time in franchise history the Chiefs have started 4-0 to begin the season. The last time they started the season with four straight wins was 2013, when they began the season 9-0.

It's the third time a team coached by Andy Reid has started 4-0.

“It’s hard to come by wins in this league," said Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. "We have to get off to a faster start. We knew we were down by ten against the Patriots and came back then. We know we just have to take it play by play.”

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson said the defense wasn't at its best, but found a way to win.

“You know what - it’s hard to win in this league," Johnson said. "You want them all to be pretty, but I tip my hat to the Redskins. We weren’t at our best on defense, but you have to pull out close games and we are a second half team. We get stronger as the game goes on.”

