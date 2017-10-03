Chiefs, NFL's only unbeaten team, continue to be clutch in secon - KCTV5

Chiefs, NFL's only unbeaten team, continue to be clutch in second half

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(AP) (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL's lone undefeated team, continue to win and perform the best when it matters most - the fourth quarter. 

It's just the fourth time in franchise history the Chiefs have started 4-0 to begin the season. The last time they started the season with four straight wins was 2013, when they began the season 9-0. 

It's the third time a team coached by Andy Reid has started 4-0. 

“It’s hard to come by wins in this league," said Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. "We have to get off to a faster start. We knew we were down by ten against the Patriots and came back then. We know we just have to take it play by play.”

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson said the defense wasn't at its best, but found a way to win. 

“You know what - it’s hard to win in this league," Johnson said. "You want them all to be pretty, but I tip my hat to the Redskins. We weren’t at our best on defense, but you have to pull out close games and we are a second half team. We get stronger as the game goes on.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.