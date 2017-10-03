Kansas City could see month's worth of rain this week

The grand total will be impressive with some areas picking up over 3 inches in their rain gauge by Friday afternoon: There are some bulls-eyes that suggest as much as 6 inches total. (KCTV5)

Rain is on the way beginning Tuesday evening.

Since the flooding rains of August, showers have been mostly absent over the past several weeks, stressing lawns while drying up ponds and streams in our area.

"That will change starting this evening when scattered showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder bring the first sips of rain into our area since the last week of September," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Gary Amble said. "This will be enough to begin the process of turning our lawns green again but will have little impact on area creeks and streams. Much of this rain will soak into our dry soils with only a small bit going to runoff."

Thursday will offer more rain with the potential for several moderate to heavy raining cells that could send a few streams rising through the day. The rains will be scattered so the heavier rain will certainly be of the hit-and miss-variety.

Thursday night and Friday will also offer rain chances, and by the end of the day Friday, we will be wishing for a little sunshine to return.

With three days of rain heading our way and a grand total of perhaps a month’s worth of rain falling in any given area, you would expect flooding to be a serious concern.

"While that is possible, I’m not expecting the type of flooding we had to endure this past August. Those rains came fast and furious in an environment much more tropical than the one we are in now. If you recall, many of those flooding rains lasted only a few hours while this rain event will be spread out over several days with breaks in between the showers," Amble said.

The grand total will be impressive with some areas picking up over 3 inches in their rain gauge by Friday afternoon:

There are some bulls-eyes that suggest as much as 6 inches total.

"Those areas would certainly experience flooding but not to the extent that we saw it a couple months ago," Amble said. "We are on the lookout for possible flooding later this week, but until we see signs of that actually taking shape, we will keep this much-needed rain in perspective."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.